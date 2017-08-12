Technology advances are great as long as they're kept in check. Artificial Intelligence is becoming the new norm, but recent events such as Facebook's AI bots learning new language unknown to humans is a bit creepy. Now, we have a tech genius warning us about the threats humanity faces with the imminent rise of AI.

"If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea," Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Friday. He didn't just stop at that. Musk followed up on that tweet with a proposal to regulate AI before it poses a real threat to the public.

If you're not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea. pic.twitter.com/2z0tiid0lc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

Comparing AI to nuclear-armed North Korea amid ongoing tensions with the US may sound a bit extreme, but Musk has been vocal about AI and its threats time and again. At the summer conference of the National Governors Association in Rhode Island last month, Musk warned that "AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization."

This is also not the first time Musk demanded regulation of AI. "AI is the rare case where I think we need to be proactive in regulation instead of reactive. Because I think by the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it'll be too late," Musk said during last month's conference with the governors.

Nobody likes being regulated, but everything (cars, planes, food, drugs, etc) that's a danger to the public is regulated. AI should be too. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

Musk's Saturday's comments about AI on Twitter came after his OpenAI – the non-profit startup on AI – defeated world's best players in competitive eSports. OpenAI's Dota 2 AI defeated world's best solo players.

Dota is said to be more complicated than traditional board games like Chess, with a large competitive scene and constantly having to develop new techniques to advance further. You can watch the video below about how OpenAI's Dota player outsmarts the pros in the game.

OpenAI + Dota 2 https://t.co/hdyFSMMB0z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2017

