After garnering tremendous response for the first-look posters of Dulquer Salmaan's Comrade in America (CIA), the team of the upcoming Malayalam movie has released the latest poster featuring Dulquer and heroine Karthika Muraleedharan.

Listen to Kannil Kannil audio teaser

"New day ! New poster of #CIA #ComradeInAmerica☺☺ !! [sic]," Dulquer wrote while sharing the audio teaser of the movie's song. The poster with the caption "How far will you go for love?" has opened to positive response from the audience. "Nice poster. Intense. Hope it will be inspiring story about love, journey and politics [sic]," Bartosz Czarnotta from Poland, an ardent fan of Malayalam movies commented.

CIA, directed and produced by Amal Neerad, has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Firstly, for being hit-maker Amal's movie, then for roping in Dulquer and Anu Emmanuel in the lead, followed by Anu moving out of the project and getting replaced by debutant Karthika Muraleedharan.

Earlier, several photos from the US shooting location that had Dulquer with foreign actors started doing the rounds on social media. After keeping the title of the movie under wraps for months, the makers had revealed its name -- Comrade in America aka CIA -- with a few posters featuring DQ on February 2.

The first-look posters had immediately gone viral online. The makers have also released the audio teaser of one of the songs from the movie -- Kannil Kannil. The melody sung by Haricharan Seshadri has already become a hit with over one lakh views in less than a day of hitting cyber space.

Interestingly, after superhit song Sundari Penne for movie Charlie, Dulquer has crooned two songs in CIA. The songs are expected to be released online soon.