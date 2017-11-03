Xiaomi has finally started rolling out the MIUI 9 global stable ROM, which is based on Google's Android 7.0 Nougat OS, to its eligible devices.

The first handsets to get the new firmware update are the popular Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2, and Mi MIX 2.

The MIUI 9 update comes with features like security improvements, multi-window options, night mode, bundled notification, universal search and smart assistance.

The Chinese technology giant has announced the MIUI 9 global stable ROM update schedule for its handsets, and the first batch to get it starting Friday, November 3, are Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4 Global Edition, Mi Max 2 and Mi MIX 2.

The firmware is already available for download for the Mi Mix 2 on the MIUI official website.

Xiaomi India Head Manu Kumar Jain, who earlier tweeted that MIUI 9 would be launched in India on November 3, has once again confirmed the public rollout of the firmware.

Yesterday we launched #MIUI9. It's smoother, stable, and lightning fast ⚡⚡⚡



Update rolls out in batches starting TODAY! pic.twitter.com/gVviTR5v5B — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 3, 2017

Xiaomi has announced that the second batch to get the MIUI 9 update, include the Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 4, Mi 5 and Mi Max. The rollout will kick off OTA (over the air) starting mid-November.

The last batch to receive the new firmware are the Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Redmi 4X, Redmi Note 4X, Mi 6, Mi Note, Mi Note 2, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max Prime, Mi 2, Mi 2S, Mi 4, Mi 4i, Redmi 2, Redmi 3, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3X, Redmi Note 4G Prime, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm, Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 2, Redmi 4X, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Redmi Note Prime, Redmi 3 Prime, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4 Prime, and Redmi Y1s. The software rollout will start in early December.

It may be noted that the new OS update will be seeded in batches, which means it may take longer to reach some users.