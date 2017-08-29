After releasing Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM its flagship Mi 6 and popular budget smartphone Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi has expanded the firmware update to more devices namely Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4X.

The Chinese technology giant is releasing the software in three phases. A total of 11 handsets have received the firmware update in the first two phases, and the final phase will see over a dozen devices running the new OS.

The Xaiomi devices to get MIUI 9 Global Beta ROM in the third and final phase include the Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Mi 3, Mi 4, Redmi Note 3 Qualcomm, Redmi Note 3 Special Edition, Redmi Note 4 MTK, Mi 4i, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note Prime, Mi 2, Mi 2S, Mi Note, Redmi 3, Redmi 3 Prime, Redmi 3S, Redmi 3S Prime, Redmi 4A, and Redmi 4 Prime, according MIUI official site. The firmware roll out is expected to happen before the end of September.

Xiaomi has also released MIUI 9 China Developer ROM 7.8.24 to nine devices namely the Mi 6, Mi 5X, Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5c, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Mi Note Pro, Redmi 4X and Redmi Note 5A. The software was released in phases with Redmi Note 4 Qualcomm, Redmi Note 4X, Mi 5X and Mi 6 was the first batch to get it.

How to upgrade to MIUI 9:

1) Back up your data before upgrading to MIUI 9

2. If you are using MIUI V5 / MIUI 6 / MIUI 7 / MIUI 8 stable ROM, upgrade to MIUI 9 via fastboot method

3) Check for updates on 'Updater" if you are using MIUI 8 Global Beta ROM.

4. If your device is locked, unlock it before fastboot flashing. Here is guide to unlock your phone bootloader

5. Guide to flash MIUI ROM.