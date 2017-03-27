The Xbox One didn't have backward compatibility with original Xbox 360 games at the time of its launch in 2013, which means the gamers have to use HDMI-in port on the console to pass Xbox 360 through Xbox One. However, Microsoft announced free Xbox 360 backward compatibility on the Xbox One in 2015, much to the excitement of the Xbox fans.

As promised, Microsoft started making hundreds of its popular games on Xbox 360 available to Xbox One, and more than 300 games have made it to the list till the time of filing this story. The latest titles to join the list are Darksiders, Darksiders II, Stacking, Tower Bloxx Deluxe, DAYTONA USA, Madballs Babo: Invasion, Poker Smash, STREET FIGHTER IV, and Cars 2: The Video Game.

The Darksiders will go live for Xbox One users on April 1 and continue till April 15, while Assassin's Creed Revelations should arrive between April 16 and April 30, and Ryse Son of Rome from April 1 till the end of the month. Once officially rolled out, the games should automatically show up in your Xbox One game library.

Here is complete list of Xbox 360 games with backward compatibility on Xbox One so far:

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua

ARKANOID Live!

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed II

Assassin's Creed Revelations

Assassin's Creed Rogue

Asteroids & Deluxe

Babel Rising

Banjo Kazooie

Banjo Kazooie: N n B

Banjo Tooie

BattleBlock Theater

Battlefield 3

Battlefield: Bad Co. 2

Battlestations: Midway

BAYONETTA

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good & Evil HD

Bioshock 2

Bioshock Infinite

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

Bloodforge

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Blue Dragon

Bomberman Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brain Challenge

Bully: Scholarship Ed

Burnout Paradise

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET

Carcassonne

Cars 2: The Video Game

Castle Crashers

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Castlestorm

Castlevania: SOTN

Comic Jumper

Condemned

Counter-Strike: GO

Crazy Taxi

CRYSTAL DEFENDERS

Darksiders

Darksiders II

Dark Souls

Dark Void

DAYTONA USA

de Blob 2

Dead Rising 2: Case West

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dead Space

Dead Space Ignition

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deathspank T.O.V.

Defense Grid

DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION

DIG DUG

DiRT 3

DiRT Showdown

Discs of Tron

Domino Master

Doom

Doom II

DOOM 3 BFG Edition

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon's Lair

Duck Tales: Remastered

Duke Nukem Manhattan Project

D&D: Chronicles of Mystara

Dungeon Siege III

Earthworm Jim HD

Eat Lead

Encleverment Experiment

Escape Dead Island

Fable II

Fable III

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Feeding Frenzy 2

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flashback

FLOCK!

Forza Horizon

Foul Play

Frogger 2

FunTown Mahjong

Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

GAROU -MARK OF THE WOLV

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Geometry Wars Evolved

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Golden Axe

Go! Go! Break Steady

GTA IV

Grid 2

Guardian Heroes (TM)

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo-

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

Haunted House

Hexic 2

Hitman: Absolution

Hydro Thunder

I am Alive™

Ikaruga

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Interpol

Iron Brigade

Jet Set Radio

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

Just Cause 2

Kameo

Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days

Killer Is Dead

KOF2002UM

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LEGO® Indiana Jones

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars: TCS

Limbo

Lode Runner

LUMINES LIVE!

Madballs Babo: Invasion

Magic 2012

Mars: War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Medal of Honor: Airborne

MEGA MAN 9

MEGA MAN 10

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Midway Arcade Origins

Might & Magic Clash of Heroes

Military Madness

Mirror's Edge

Missile Command

Monaco: What's Yours is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island: SE

Monkey Island 2: SE

MONOPOLY PLUS

MOON DIVER

Motocross Madness

Mr. DRILLER Online

Ms. Splosion Man

Mutant Blobs Attack

Mutant Storm Empire

MX vs. ATV Reflex

N+

NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM

NBA JAM: On Fire Edition

NiGHTS into dream...

NIN2-Jump

OF: Dragon Rising

Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Of Orcs and Men

Outland

Pac-Man

Pac-Man C.E

PAC-MAN CE DX+

PAC-MAN MUSEUM

Peggle

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Planets Under Attack

Plants vs. Zombies

Poker Smash

Portal 2

Portal: Still Alive

Prince of Persia

Pure

Rage

Rainbow Six Vegas

Rainbow Six Vegas 2

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Rocket Knight

R-Type Dimensions

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row IV

Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

SEGA Bass Fishing

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Shadowrun

Shadow Complex

Shadows of the Damned

Shank 2

Shotest Shogi

Shred Nebula

Silent Hill: Downpour

Skate 3

Skullgirls

Skydive

Small Arms

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic CD

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II

SOULCALIBUR

SoulCalibur II HD

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Ark

Space Invaders: IG

Spelunky

Splosion Man

SSX

Stacking

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Strania

STREET FIGHTER IV

Stuntman: Ignition

Super Meat Boy

Supreme Commander 2

Syberia

The Splatters

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold'em

The Cave

The King of Fighters 98

The Maw

The Orange Box

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Ticket to Ride

Torchlight

Tour de France 2009

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers Cold War

Trials HD

Toy Story 3

Triggerheart Exelica

Trine 2

Tron: Evolution

Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

Wolfenstein 3D

Word Puzzle

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

XCOM: Enemy Within

Zuma

Zuma's Revenge!