The Xbox One didn't have backward compatibility with original Xbox 360 games at the time of its launch in 2013, which means the gamers have to use HDMI-in port on the console to pass Xbox 360 through Xbox One. However, Microsoft announced free Xbox 360 backward compatibility on the Xbox One in 2015, much to the excitement of the Xbox fans.
As promised, Microsoft started making hundreds of its popular games on Xbox 360 available to Xbox One, and more than 300 games have made it to the list till the time of filing this story. The latest titles to join the list are Darksiders, Darksiders II, Stacking, Tower Bloxx Deluxe, DAYTONA USA, Madballs Babo: Invasion, Poker Smash, STREET FIGHTER IV, and Cars 2: The Video Game.
The Darksiders will go live for Xbox One users on April 1 and continue till April 15, while Assassin's Creed Revelations should arrive between April 16 and April 30, and Ryse Son of Rome from April 1 till the end of the month. Once officially rolled out, the games should automatically show up in your Xbox One game library.
Here is complete list of Xbox 360 games with backward compatibility on Xbox One so far:
A Kingdom for Keflings
A World of Keflings
Age of Booty
Alan Wake
Alan Wake's American Nightmare
Alice: Madness Returns
Alien Hominid HD
Altered Beast
Anomaly Warzone Earth
Aqua
ARKANOID Live!
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed II
Assassin's Creed Revelations
Assassin's Creed Rogue
Asteroids & Deluxe
Babel Rising
Banjo Kazooie
Banjo Kazooie: N n B
Banjo Tooie
BattleBlock Theater
Battlefield 3
Battlefield: Bad Co. 2
Battlestations: Midway
BAYONETTA
Bejeweled 3
Bellator: MMA Onslaught
Beyond Good & Evil HD
Bioshock 2
Bioshock Infinite
Blood Knights
Blood of the Werewolf
Bloodforge
BloodRayne: Betrayal
Blue Dragon
Bomberman Battlefest
Boom Boom Rocket
Borderlands
Borderlands 2
Bound by Flame
Braid
Brain Challenge
Bully: Scholarship Ed
Burnout Paradise
Call of Duty 2
Call of Duty 3
Call of Duty: Black Ops
Call of Duty: World at War
Call of Juarez Gunslinger
CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET
Carcassonne
Cars 2: The Video Game
Castle Crashers
Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
Castlestorm
Castlevania: SOTN
Comic Jumper
Condemned
Counter-Strike: GO
Crazy Taxi
CRYSTAL DEFENDERS
Darksiders
Darksiders II
Dark Souls
Dark Void
DAYTONA USA
de Blob 2
Dead Rising 2: Case West
Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
Dead Space
Dead Space Ignition
Deadliest Warrior: Legends
Deathspank T.O.V.
Defense Grid
DEUS EX: HUMAN REVOLUTION
DIG DUG
DiRT 3
DiRT Showdown
Discs of Tron
Domino Master
Doom
Doom II
DOOM 3 BFG Edition
Doritos Crash Course
Double Dragon Neon
Dragon Age: Origins
Dragon's Lair
Duck Tales: Remastered
Duke Nukem Manhattan Project
D&D: Chronicles of Mystara
Dungeon Siege III
Earthworm Jim HD
Eat Lead
Encleverment Experiment
Escape Dead Island
Fable II
Fable III
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fallout 3
Fallout: New Vegas
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon
Feeding Frenzy 2
Final Fight: Double Impact
Flashback
FLOCK!
Forza Horizon
Foul Play
Frogger 2
FunTown Mahjong
Galaga
Galaga Legions
Galaga Legions DX
GAROU -MARK OF THE WOLV
Gatling Gears
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgment
Geometry Wars Evolved
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
Golden Axe
Go! Go! Break Steady
GTA IV
Grid 2
Guardian Heroes (TM)
Gunstar Heroes
Guwange
Gyromancer
HALF-MINUTE HERO -Super Mega Neo-
Halo: Reach
Halo: Spartan Assault
Halo Wars
Haunted House
Hexic 2
Hitman: Absolution
Hydro Thunder
I am Alive™
Ikaruga
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Interpol
Iron Brigade
Jet Set Radio
Joe Danger Special Edition
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Joust
Joy Ride Turbo
Just Cause 2
Kameo
Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
Killer Is Dead
KOF2002UM
Lazy Raiders
Left 4 Dead
Left 4 Dead 2
LEGO® Indiana Jones
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
LEGO Star Wars: TCS
Limbo
Lode Runner
LUMINES LIVE!
Madballs Babo: Invasion
Magic 2012
Mars: War Logs
Mass Effect
Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3
Medal of Honor: Airborne
MEGA MAN 9
MEGA MAN 10
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug XX
Midway Arcade Origins
Might & Magic Clash of Heroes
Military Madness
Mirror's Edge
Missile Command
Monaco: What's Yours is Mine
Monday Night Combat
Monkey Island: SE
Monkey Island 2: SE
MONOPOLY PLUS
MOON DIVER
Motocross Madness
Mr. DRILLER Online
Ms. Splosion Man
Mutant Blobs Attack
Mutant Storm Empire
MX vs. ATV Reflex
N+
NEOGEO BATTLE COLISEUM
NBA JAM: On Fire Edition
NiGHTS into dream...
NIN2-Jump
OF: Dragon Rising
Omega Five
Operation Flashpoint: Red River
Of Orcs and Men
Outland
Pac-Man
Pac-Man C.E
PAC-MAN CE DX+
PAC-MAN MUSEUM
Peggle
Perfect Dark
Perfect Dark Zero
Phantasy Star II
Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
Planets Under Attack
Plants vs. Zombies
Poker Smash
Portal 2
Portal: Still Alive
Prince of Persia
Pure
Rage
Rainbow Six Vegas
Rainbow Six Vegas 2
Raskulls
Rayman 3 HD
Rayman Legends
Rayman Origins
Red Dead Redemption
Red Faction: Battlegrounds
Rocket Knight
R-Type Dimensions
Sacred 3
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row IV
Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max Save the World
Samurai Shodown II
Scarygirl
Scrap Metal
SEGA Bass Fishing
Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.
Sega Vintage Collection: Golden Axe
Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World
Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage
Shadowrun
Shadow Complex
Shadows of the Damned
Shank 2
Shotest Shogi
Shred Nebula
Silent Hill: Downpour
Skate 3
Skullgirls
Skydive
Small Arms
Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
Sonic CD
Sonic the Fighters
Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I
Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II
SOULCALIBUR
SoulCalibur II HD
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Space Ark
Space Invaders: IG
Spelunky
Splosion Man
SSX
Stacking
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Strania
STREET FIGHTER IV
Stuntman: Ignition
Super Meat Boy
Supreme Commander 2
Syberia
The Splatters
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Texas Hold'em
The Cave
The King of Fighters 98
The Maw
The Orange Box
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings
Ticket to Ride
Torchlight
Tour de France 2009
Tower Bloxx Deluxe
Toy Soldiers
Toy Soldiers Cold War
Trials HD
Toy Story 3
Triggerheart Exelica
Trine 2
Tron: Evolution
Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon
Unbound Saga
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
Wolfenstein 3D
Word Puzzle
XCOM: Enemy Unknown
XCOM: Enemy Within
Zuma
Zuma's Revenge!