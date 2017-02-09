Android Wear 2.0 is all set to make its debut with LG Watch Sport and Watch Style, which were designed in collaboration with Google, on Friday (February 10) after months of anticipation. The new version of the operating system will not only be seen in the upcoming Android Wear smartwatches but also in over a dozen old devices.

The new operating system, Android Wear 2.0, will come with many exciting features that will give a new experience to the users. By personalising "watch face" feature, you can check information from your favourite apps by looking at your watch instead of reaching for your mobile phone. This means you can book an Uber ride, start a workout, and several other activities by swiping "watch face."

The new OS gives you a complete control of the apps installed in the smartwatch and has more ways to respond to messages – by dictating, writing or handwriting your response. It also comes with Google Assistant and Google Fit to help the users track the pace, distance, calories burned and heart rate during physical activities.

Android Wear is way behind Apple's WatchOS and Samsung Gear but Google appears to be working on conquering the wearable market with the Android Wear 2.0. The good news is it will come to several old smartwatches.

Here is complete list of smartwaches that will receive Android Wear 2.0 (as revealed by David Singleton, VP of Engineering, Android Wear):

Asus ZenWatch 2

Asus ZenWatch 3

Casio Smart Outdoor Watch

Casio PRO TREK Smart

Fossil Q Founder

Fossil Q Marshal

Fossil Q Wander

Huawei Watch

LG G Watch R

LG Watch Urbane

LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE

Michael Kors Access

Moto 360 2nd Gen

Moto 360 for Women

Moto 360 Sport

New Balance RunIQ

Nixon Mission

Polar M600

TAG Heuer Connected

When will your device get Android Wear 2.0 update? Well, Google is yet to announce the release schedule of the new OS. It will be rolled out in phases, and it may start soon.

(Source: Google Blog)