Unicode Consortium has published the list of new emojis that will come to Android and iOS devices in 2018. A total of 157 new emojis, including Hot Face, Woman Superhero, Infinity, Kangaroo, Supervillain, Cold Face, Partying Face, Woozy Face, Pleading Face, Softball, Mosquito, Pirate Flag and Lobster will be added, taking the total emojis to 2,823.

Unicode has confirmed the list of new emojis for 2018 two months after revealing the characters that might come to Android and iOS mobile platforms.

The new Emoji 11.0 is scheduled to be made public in June this year before releasing to mobile phones through a software update in August or September.

"The new emoji are listed in Emoji Recently Added v11.0, with sample images. These images are just samples: vendors for mobile phones, PCs, and web platforms will typically use images that fit their overall emoji designs," stated Unicode in a blog post.

Here is the complete list of 157 new emojis for 2018 according to Emojipedia:

Man, Red Haired

- Man, Red Haired: Light Skin Tone

- Man, Red Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Man, Red Haired: Medium Skin Tone

- Man, Red Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Man, Red Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Woman, Red Haired

- Woman, Red Haired: Light Skin Tone

- Woman, Red Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Woman, Red Haired: Medium Skin Tone

- Woman, Red Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Woman, Red Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Man, Curly Haired

- Man, Curly Haired: Light Skin Tone

- Man, Curly Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Man, Curly Haired: Medium Skin Tone

- Man, Curly Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Man, Curly Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Woman, Curly Haired

- Woman, Curly Haired: Light Skin Tone

- Woman, Curly Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Woman, Curly Haired: Medium Skin Tone

- Woman, Curly Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Woman, Curly Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Man, Bald

- Man, Bald: Light Skin Tone

- Man, Bald: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Man, Bald: Medium Skin Tone

- Man, Bald: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Man, Bald: Dark Skin Tone

Woman, Bald

- Woman, Bald: Light Skin Tone

- Woman, Bald: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Woman, Bald: Medium Skin Tone

- Woman, Bald: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Woman, Bald: Dark Skin Tone

Man, White Haired

- Man, White Haired: Light Skin Tone

- Man, White Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Man, White Haired: Medium Skin Tone

- Man, White Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Man, White Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Woman, White Haired

- Woman, White Haired: Light Skin Tone

- Woman, White Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Woman, White Haired: Medium Skin Tone

- Woman, White Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Woman, White Haired: Dark Skin Tone

Superhero

- Superhero: Light Skin Tone

- Superhero: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Superhero: Medium Skin Tone

- Superhero: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Superhero: Dark Skin Tone

Woman Superhero

- Woman Superhero: Light Skin Tone

- Woman Superhero: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Woman Superhero: Medium Skin Tone

- Woman Superhero: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Woman Superhero: Dark Skin Tone

Man Superhero

- Man Superhero: Light Skin Tone

- Man Superhero: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Man Superhero: Medium Skin Tone

- Man Superhero: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Man Superhero: Dark Skin Tone

Supervillain

- Supervillain: Light Skin Tone

- Supervillain: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Supervillain: Medium Skin Tone

- Supervillain: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Supervillain: Dark Skin Tone

Woman Supervillain

- Woman Supervillain: Light Skin Tone

- Woman Supervillain: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Woman Supervillain: Medium Skin Tone

- Woman Supervillain: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Woman Supervillain: Dark Skin Tone

Man Supervillain

- Man Supervillain: Light Skin Tone

- Man Supervillain: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Man Supervillain: Medium Skin Tone

- Man Supervillain: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Man Supervillain: Dark Skin Tone

Leg

- Leg: Light Skin Tone

- Leg: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Leg: Medium Skin Tone

- Leg: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Leg: Dark Skin Tone

Foot

- Foot: Light Skin Tone

- Foot: Medium-Light Skin Tone

- Foot: Medium Skin Tone

- Foot: Medium-Dark Skin Tone

- Foot: Dark Skin Tone

Smiling Face With 3 Hearts

Hot Face

Cold Face

Partying Face

Woozy Face

Pleading Face

Tooth

Bone

Goggles

Lab Coat

Hiking Boot

Woman's Flat Shoe

Raccoon

Llama

Hippopotamus

Kangaroo

Badger

Swan

Peacock

Parrot

Lobster

Mosquito

Microbe

Mango

Leafy Green

Bagel

Salt

Moon Cake

Cupcake

Compass

Bricks

Skateboard

Luggage

Firecracker

Red Gift Envelope

Softball

Flying Disc

Lacrosse

Nazar Amulet

Jigsaw

Teddy Bear

Chess Pawn

Abacus

Receipt

Toolbox

Magnet

Test Tube

Petri Dish

DNA

Fire Extinguisher

Lotion Bottle

Thread

Yarn

Safety Pin

Broom

Basket

Roll of Paper

Soap

Sponge

Infinity

Pirate Flag