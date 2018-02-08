Unicode Consortium has published the list of new emojis that will come to Android and iOS devices in 2018. A total of 157 new emojis, including Hot Face, Woman Superhero, Infinity, Kangaroo, Supervillain, Cold Face, Partying Face, Woozy Face, Pleading Face, Softball, Mosquito, Pirate Flag and Lobster will be added, taking the total emojis to 2,823.
Unicode has confirmed the list of new emojis for 2018 two months after revealing the characters that might come to Android and iOS mobile platforms.
The new Emoji 11.0 is scheduled to be made public in June this year before releasing to mobile phones through a software update in August or September.
"The new emoji are listed in Emoji Recently Added v11.0, with sample images. These images are just samples: vendors for mobile phones, PCs, and web platforms will typically use images that fit their overall emoji designs," stated Unicode in a blog post.
Here is the complete list of 157 new emojis for 2018 according to Emojipedia:
Man, Red Haired
- Man, Red Haired: Light Skin Tone
- Man, Red Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Man, Red Haired: Medium Skin Tone
- Man, Red Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Man, Red Haired: Dark Skin Tone
Woman, Red Haired
- Woman, Red Haired: Light Skin Tone
- Woman, Red Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Woman, Red Haired: Medium Skin Tone
- Woman, Red Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Woman, Red Haired: Dark Skin Tone
Man, Curly Haired
- Man, Curly Haired: Light Skin Tone
- Man, Curly Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Man, Curly Haired: Medium Skin Tone
- Man, Curly Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Man, Curly Haired: Dark Skin Tone
Woman, Curly Haired
- Woman, Curly Haired: Light Skin Tone
- Woman, Curly Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Woman, Curly Haired: Medium Skin Tone
- Woman, Curly Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Woman, Curly Haired: Dark Skin Tone
Man, Bald
- Man, Bald: Light Skin Tone
- Man, Bald: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Man, Bald: Medium Skin Tone
- Man, Bald: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Man, Bald: Dark Skin Tone
Woman, Bald
- Woman, Bald: Light Skin Tone
- Woman, Bald: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Woman, Bald: Medium Skin Tone
- Woman, Bald: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Woman, Bald: Dark Skin Tone
Man, White Haired
- Man, White Haired: Light Skin Tone
- Man, White Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Man, White Haired: Medium Skin Tone
- Man, White Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Man, White Haired: Dark Skin Tone
Woman, White Haired
- Woman, White Haired: Light Skin Tone
- Woman, White Haired: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Woman, White Haired: Medium Skin Tone
- Woman, White Haired: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Woman, White Haired: Dark Skin Tone
Superhero
- Superhero: Light Skin Tone
- Superhero: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Superhero: Medium Skin Tone
- Superhero: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Superhero: Dark Skin Tone
Woman Superhero
- Woman Superhero: Light Skin Tone
- Woman Superhero: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Woman Superhero: Medium Skin Tone
- Woman Superhero: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Woman Superhero: Dark Skin Tone
Man Superhero
- Man Superhero: Light Skin Tone
- Man Superhero: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Man Superhero: Medium Skin Tone
- Man Superhero: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Man Superhero: Dark Skin Tone
Supervillain
- Supervillain: Light Skin Tone
- Supervillain: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Supervillain: Medium Skin Tone
- Supervillain: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Supervillain: Dark Skin Tone
Woman Supervillain
- Woman Supervillain: Light Skin Tone
- Woman Supervillain: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Woman Supervillain: Medium Skin Tone
- Woman Supervillain: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Woman Supervillain: Dark Skin Tone
Man Supervillain
- Man Supervillain: Light Skin Tone
- Man Supervillain: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Man Supervillain: Medium Skin Tone
- Man Supervillain: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Man Supervillain: Dark Skin Tone
Leg
- Leg: Light Skin Tone
- Leg: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Leg: Medium Skin Tone
- Leg: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Leg: Dark Skin Tone
Foot
- Foot: Light Skin Tone
- Foot: Medium-Light Skin Tone
- Foot: Medium Skin Tone
- Foot: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
- Foot: Dark Skin Tone
Smiling Face With 3 Hearts
Hot Face
Cold Face
Partying Face
Woozy Face
Pleading Face
Tooth
Bone
Goggles
Lab Coat
Hiking Boot
Woman's Flat Shoe
Raccoon
Llama
Hippopotamus
Kangaroo
Badger
Swan
Peacock
Parrot
Lobster
Mosquito
Microbe
Mango
Leafy Green
Bagel
Salt
Moon Cake
Cupcake
Compass
Bricks
Skateboard
Luggage
Firecracker
Red Gift Envelope
Softball
Flying Disc
Lacrosse
Nazar Amulet
Jigsaw
Teddy Bear
Chess Pawn
Abacus
Receipt
Toolbox
Magnet
Test Tube
Petri Dish
DNA
Fire Extinguisher
Lotion Bottle
Thread
Yarn
Safety Pin
Broom
Basket
Roll of Paper
Soap
Sponge
Infinity
Pirate Flag