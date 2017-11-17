Rishi Kapoor stirred controversy after he tweeted in support of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah who said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan. Now a social activist has filed a complaint against the veteran actor who seconded Abdullah's remarks.

Jammu based social activist Sukesh Khajuria filed a complaint with District Magistrate against Dr. Farooq Abdullah and actor Rishi Kapoor for their remarks on PoK under section 196 of CrPC.

A petition has also been filed in Delhi High Court against Dr. Farooq Abdullah for his PoK comment. The High Court is likely to hear the matter on November 20.

Jammu based social activist Sukesh Khajuria filed a complaint with District Magistrate against Dr.Farooq Abdullah and Actor Rishi Kapoor for their remarks on PoK. Seeks action under section 196 of CrPC pic.twitter.com/yb01tsFgyc — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2017

A petition has also been filed in Delhi High Court against Dr. Farooq Abdullah for his PoK comment. High Court is likely to hear the matter on November 20 pic.twitter.com/3MKvUs0ius — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2017

Agreeing with the former J&K chief minister's views on Kashmir, Rishi Kapoor tweeted, "Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di."

Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) November 11, 2017

The veteran actor, in his tweet, was referring to his ancestral house in Peshawar, Pakistan which he wishes to visit before dying. It was constructed between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, the father of Prithviraj Kapoor, the first member of the family to enter the film industry. The Kapoors shifted to India after the 1947 partition.

However, Kapoor was slammed by many social media users who were irked by his tweets.