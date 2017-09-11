Ilayathalapathy Vijay has taken time out of his busy schedule to meet the family of Tamil Nadu girl Anitha, who committed suicide after failing to get a medical seat and even approaching the Supreme court for it. After musician GV Prakash Kumar, he is the second celebrity to meet them in Trichy.

A couple of photos of Vijay's visit have been released online. The pictures show him sitting in the hut consoling Anitha's father. However, there is no update on whether the actor extended any financial assistance to them or offered to help them in any other way.

Vijay has never shied away from expressing concerns when it comes to social causes. He has of recent openly expressed his views on demonetisation and also supported the movement to reinstate Jallikattu, started by TN youths earlier this year.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that he chose to condole the family of Anitha — a medical aspirant from a Dalit family who had moved the Supreme Court against the implementation of NEET.

She had secured 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in her Class 12 exams and got 196.75 out of 200 for a medical seat. She was likely to get a medical seat, considering the cut-off for Scheduled Caste for the previous year was 191.25.

Unfortunately, Anitha failed to crack the newly-introduced NEET, where she secured just 86 out of 700, and was given the option of a seat in aeronautical engineering at the prestigious Madras Institute of Technlogy.

She had claimed earlier that she could not comprehend NEET and could not afford coaching classes for it as she was the daughter of a daily-wage worker.

Anitha was reportedly upset after failing to get a medical seat, and decided to end her life. Many celebrities including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan had mourned her death.

It has to be noted that the introduction of NEET has been met with the opposition from Tamil Nadu-based political parties as well.