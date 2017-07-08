Fresh communal clashes erupted in Basirhat, after a 17-year-old boy shared an 'objectional' Facebook post. Following the circulation of the post, a violent mob torched several shops and ransacked houses in Baduria, Tentulia and Golabari, triggering retaliatory violence.

As many as four companies comprising 400 troops paramilitary troops of the Border Security Force were rushed to the North 24 Parganas in West Bengal to bring the situation under control.

Since 2016, West Bengal has witnessed a spike in communal clashes. Shockingly, in recent past 11 months, the state has seen 11 communal clashes.

Bengal is on boil again! Will 'Sonar Bangla' ever shine again Mamata regime?

