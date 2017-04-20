The Chanakya National Law University will release the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 on Thursday, April 20. All aspirants who have applied for CLAT can download the admit card from the official website which will be available from 10 pm.

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education class 12 results expected to be announced on April 25

Here's are the steps to download the admit card:

Go to the official website clat.ac.in or directly click on the link clat.ac.in

Click on the option saying 'Apply Online'

Select 'Already registered'

Log in with your Registered Email ID and Password

Click on the activated link for downloading the admit card

Take a print out of the admit card

It is mandatory for the candidates to carry the admit card to their examination centres. The instructions for the test will be available in the admit card itself. The exam will be held on May 14 (Sunday) from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a non-statutory body that was created under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the convenience of the students seeking admission to various National Law Universities in the country.

The entrance test is conducted to provide a list of candidates on the basis of 'merit-cum-preference' to each University for admission to their Under-Graduate (UG)/ Post-Graduate (PG) programmes, as per the eligibility, reservation and other criteria laid down under the respective statutes of the participating Universities.