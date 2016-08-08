Business news
US crude oil edges back over $40, but oversupply still weighs
Oil dips to remain near three-month lows as headwinds persist
Coal stocks sufficient to operate thermal plants for 23 days
Oil futures mixed, face weekly decline as glut fears persist
Gold holds firm as equity rally loses steam
Titan, PC Jeweller gain on govt easing gold jewellery excise duty rules
Crude oil prices drop on IEA warning of a glut in its latest report
Oil near two-month low on economic woes; drillers adjust to lower prices
OPEC predicts oil market to balance by end of 2016
Sugar production declines 2 million tonnes in India during October-April
Crude oil prices likely to hit $55 per barrel in 12 months
World Bank cuts 2016 oil estimate by $14 to $37 a barrel
Moody's slashes 2016 oil price forecast by $10 to $33 per barrel
Crude oil prices fall below $30/barrel on Iranian supply concerns
MOST POPULAR
- World's biggest IPO coming in 2019: All you need to know
- From 'nariyal pani' to fruit juices - Coca-Cola looks to woo health-conscious Indians
- Trescon CEO talks about disruption in events industry, tips for entrepreneurs [Video]
- Stocks to watch on March 12: Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways, Shree Renuka Sugars
- Economy & markets update for March 12: Strong U.S. jobs report buoys sentiment