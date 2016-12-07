Play
Opecs surprise decision to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day has boosted the crude oil price. Financial columnist Edmund Shing asks whats next for the oil industry and whether now is a good time to invest in companies dealing with crude.
Dec 7, 2016
Business news
Play
Opecs surprise decision to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day has boosted the crude oil price. Financial columnist Edmund Shing asks whats next for the oil industry and whether now is a good time to invest in companies dealing with crude.
Dec 7, 2016
What is next for oil prices after Opec?
OPEC meeting, crude oil output data, other related statistics [PHOTOS]
OPEC's decision to cap output is negative for India
Oil prices edge up in nervous trading ahead of OPEC meeting
OPEC meeting on Wednesday: Things you would like to know
All eyes on OPEC meeting on Wednesday; output cut will benefit producers, hurt consumers
Amid mounting tension, Pakistan halts import of cotton, vegetables from India
Oil prices static on uncertainty over planned production cut
India's spices exports fall 11.42% in volume, jump 12% in value for 2015-16
Gold slips as dollar climbs to 14-year high
Oil prices rise on falling shale output, renewed hopes of OPEC cut
Oil steady near multi-month lows on OPEC output record, US rig count
Oil prices fall on persistent fuel supply overhang
Oil prices tumble as Trump pulls forward in US election
MOST POPULAR
- World's biggest IPO coming in 2019: All you need to know
- From 'nariyal pani' to fruit juices - Coca-Cola looks to woo health-conscious Indians
- Trescon CEO talks about disruption in events industry, tips for entrepreneurs [Video]
- Stocks to watch on March 12: Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways, Shree Renuka Sugars
- Economy & markets update for March 12: Strong U.S. jobs report buoys sentiment