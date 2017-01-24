Business news

Palladium: More exciting than gold and platinum?

Palladium’s main properties are strong catalytic properties, excellent conductivity and high resistance to corrosion. Thanks to these particular chemical properties, plladium is used in a number of different applications, including: jewellery, electronics and dental fillings. Jan 24, 2017
Donald Trump wins Time Person of the Year

President-elect Donald Trump has been awarded Time Person of the Year for 2016. Time magazine honours those that have the biggest political and/or cultural impact throughout that year. The divisive Trump has also divided Twitter with some in horror, others supporting the decision, but many just making jokes about The Donald winning. Dec 7, 2016
