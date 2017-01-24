Play
Palladium’s main properties are strong catalytic properties, excellent conductivity and high resistance to corrosion. Thanks to these particular chemical properties, plladium is used in a number of different applications, including: jewellery, electronics and dental fillings.
Jan 24, 2017
Business news
Oil prices edge up on weaker dollar, expected crude output cuts
Oil prices edge up on record China crude imports; Saudi output cut
India to become third largest diamond jewelry market by 2020 leaving behind Europe and Japan
Oil prices fall as Iranian crude tanker exports surge, US adds more rigs
Oil prices rise as hopes soar over OPEC-non-OPEC deal to slash production
Bitcoin rings in new year with a bang
US shale oil industry gets a major boost after largest deposit found in Permian Basin
Oil gains post-Christmas ahead of OPEC, non-OPEC cuts
Oil prices fall on profit taking, strong dollar
Budget 2017: As oil prices rise on a slippery path, beware of a dead cat bounce
Yen eases as Bank of Japan keeps policy steady, Asia stocks mixed
Oil prices rise in anticipation of tighter 2017 market
India's sugar production rises 11% in season 2016-17 till December 15: ISMA
Play
President-elect Donald Trump has been awarded Time Person of the Year for 2016. Time magazine honours those that have the biggest political and/or cultural impact throughout that year. The divisive Trump has also divided Twitter with some in horror, others supporting the decision, but many just making jokes about The Donald winning.
Dec 7, 2016
Donald Trump wins Time Person of the Year
MOST POPULAR
- World's biggest IPO coming in 2019: All you need to know
- From 'nariyal pani' to fruit juices - Coca-Cola looks to woo health-conscious Indians
- Trescon CEO talks about disruption in events industry, tips for entrepreneurs [Video]
- Stocks to watch on March 12: Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways, Shree Renuka Sugars
- Economy & markets update for March 12: Strong U.S. jobs report buoys sentiment