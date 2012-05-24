Business news
Petrol Price Hiked By 12%, High Inflation on Cards
India To Challenge US Against Visa Fee Hike At WTO; Differences Widen Over Trade
India Need Adequate Supply of Energy at Affordable Price: PM
Additional Foodgrain Godowns To Be Created In 19 States
British Prime Minister David Cameron and the leader of the opposition Ed Miliband face questions from ex-BBC presenter Jeremy Paxman and a studio audience in the first of the 2015 election TV debates.
Mar 27, 2015
Battle for No 10: Paxman grills Labour leader and Prime Minister ahead of May election
Turkey launched a $10bn (£6.8bn) project to pipe Azeri gas to Western markets on 17 March, forging ahead with a plan which could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian energy even as Moscow touts its own alternative.
Mar 18, 2015
Turkey launches project to pipe Azeri gas to Europe
Saudi Arabian Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on 4 March, he hoped and expected the oil market to balance and prices, which hit a near six-year low in January, to stabilise.
Mar 4, 2015
Saudis Naimi expects oil market to balance, prices to stabilise
