Turkey launches project to pipe Azeri gas to Europe

Turkey launched a $10bn (£6.8bn) project to pipe Azeri gas to Western markets on 17 March, forging ahead with a plan which could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian energy even as Moscow touts its own alternative. Mar 18, 2015
