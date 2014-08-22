Business news

Petrol price hike

Petrol May get Costlier by ₹3 as Oil Rates Climb

India may soon brace another petrol price hike, with state-owned oil companies putting pressure on the government for an increase in prices given their mounting losses in the wake of steep rise in international crude oil rates. Aug 24, 2012

Diesel Cars May Turn Costlier, Special Tax of ₹255,000 On Cards

Oil Minister S Jaipal Reddy recommended a hike in excise duty to be imposed on diesel-based vehicles. The proposed levies, it is said, will be as steep as INR 255,000 for sedans and sports or multi utility vehicles, while smaller vehicles will be slapped with an excise tax of INR 170,000. Jun 13, 2012
India's Top Ten Most Fuel Efficient Cars to Beat the Petrol Price Hike

Just when the average Indian seemed to make peace with petrol costs on their gas guzzling vehicles, the steep hike in petrol prices which took effect this month spurred consumers across the nation to rethink their auto-budget. Keeping fuel economy in mind, here are ten of the best fuel efficient diesel cars that won't kill at the pump Jun 3, 2012
Petrol Price Hike: 5 things to Watch Out For

The announcement of the government to hike petrol price by Rs 7.50 per litre, which will come into effect on Thursday, has not gone down too well with the public and government allies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is even planning a nation-wide bandh to demand immediate rollback of the petrol price hike. May 24, 2012
