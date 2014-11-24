Business news
Halliburton and Baker Hughes Agree to $34.6 Billion Friendly Acquisition deal
Halliburton Going Hostile with Baker Hughes Merger
China Imports Gold Ahead of National Day; Demand in India to Surge this Festive Season
Monsoon to Withdraw from North-west India Next Week
Gold Imports to Rise, Premiums may Double Ahead of Diwali
De Beers Warns of Rise in Price as Diamonds Become Even Rarer
How Scottish Independence Could Affect Scotch Prices
Govt to Deregulate Diesel after State Polls, Oil Companies Make Hay
Mining Curbs Force India, a Former Leading Exporter, to Turn Importer
Diesel may get Cheaper as Crude Oil Price Tumbles
Spot Electricity Prices Swell as Coal Reserves Drop
Indian Coal Reserves Drop, Weak Monsoon Forces Thermal Stations to Raise Output
Reliance to Invest $13 Billion in Energy Projects; Set to Expand Jamnagar Oil Refinery
Jignesh Shah Granted Bail on Cash Surety of ₹5 lakh; NSEL Scam Timeline
