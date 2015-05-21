Play
David Camerons major policy speech on immigration was overshadowed after official figures showed that the prime ministers net migration target of tens of thousands had moved an order of magnitude out of reach.
May 21, 2015
Business news
Current Rally in Crude Oil Prices Fuelled by 'Tourists', Says CITI
Crude Oil Prices Heading to $35 by June: FGE
Hours After Budget Fuel Retailers Hike Petrol, Diesel Prices
India to Commission 5-mt Underground Oil Storage Reserves by October
After ONGC, Govt to Sell Stakes in GAIL and Oil India Ltd?
Crude Oil Freefall: 'Picking a Bottom Could be Deadly'
China Ends Rare Earth and Metals Export Quota
Iran Calls on Saudi Arabia to Control OPEC Oil Supply; Prices Could Tumble to $30?
Brent Crude Prices Fall to Five-Year Lows at $57 Despite Libyan Output Disruption
Oil Prices Spike to $63, Investors Confident of Prices Staying at $60 Level
BP to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers to Cut Costs and Cope With Tumbling Oil Prices
OPEC Decides Against Oil Output Cut; Sends Prices Tumbling
OPEC Will Not Cut Oil Output – Saudi Arabia Breaks Silence
OPEC Likely To Agree on Production Cuts, But Will it Really Work?
MOST POPULAR
- World's biggest IPO coming in 2019: All you need to know
- From 'nariyal pani' to fruit juices - Coca-Cola looks to woo health-conscious Indians
- Trescon CEO talks about disruption in events industry, tips for entrepreneurs [Video]
- Stocks to watch on March 12: Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways, Shree Renuka Sugars
- Economy & markets update for March 12: Strong U.S. jobs report buoys sentiment