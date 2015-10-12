Business news
Gold near 7-week high as traders see delay in US rate hike
Gold, silver prices rally in Indian market
Oil jumps $2, breaking range as supply seen ebbing
Play
UK banks have been pretty bad boys, caught out for a succession of PPI scandals.
Oct 6, 2015
Edmund Shing: Payment Protection Insurance to batter Barclays, Lloyds, and RBS again
Oil up as Russia ready to talk with suppliers, US rig count drops
Oil prices dip as traders take profit following 4% rise
Oil Prices Slip as Japan Hints at Weaker Asian Economy
Oil Prices Fall after Yuan Devaluation
Oil prices Fall over Concerns of Global Oversupply
Play
This week Ed Shing talks about China.
Jun 30, 2015
Edmund Shing: Is the China Growth Story Over?
Play
UK is gripped by online shopping fever and BooHoo and Sports Direct look good as long-term online retail plays.
Jun 16, 2015
Edmund Shing: UK goes mad over online shopping - BooHoo and Sports Direct worth an investment look
Surge in Crude Oil Prices Lacks Fundamental Justification: Commerzbank
US Shale Oil Boom Fading as OPEC Keeps Supply Unchanged
Play
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) agreed to stick by its policy of unconstrained output for another six months on Friday (5 June).
Jun 5, 2015
Opec keeps oil output policy unchanged
MOST POPULAR
- World's biggest IPO coming in 2019: All you need to know
- From 'nariyal pani' to fruit juices - Coca-Cola looks to woo health-conscious Indians
- Trescon CEO talks about disruption in events industry, tips for entrepreneurs [Video]
- Stocks to watch on March 12: Bharti Airtel, Jet Airways, Shree Renuka Sugars
- Economy & markets update for March 12: Strong U.S. jobs report buoys sentiment