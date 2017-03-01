Chennai-based commercial vehicle (CV) maker Ashok Leyland posted 5 percent growth in volume sales in February 2017. The company sold 14,067 vehicles in comparison to 13,406 units in February 2017. The Ashok Leyland stock was trading almost flat at Rs 90 at around 12.10 pm on the BSE on Wednesday.

For the period April-February in the current fiscal, the company's sales stood at 126,384 units, a growth of 2 percent over 123,755 vehicles sold in the corresponding period last financial year.

Other CV makers Eicher Motors and Tata Motors are yet to announce their data.

Eicher Motors was trading at Rs 24,000 while Tata Motors shares were down 1.13 percent at Rs 451.