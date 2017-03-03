Vidyut Jammwal
Deven Bhojani's Commando 2, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma, releases in theatres on Friday, March 3. While viewers wait for the movie to hit the big screen, a special screening was held on Wednesday for the who's who of Bollywood. The movie has received mixed reviews from Bollywood critics.

Several celebrities attended the screening and took to Twitter to talk about the film. While the high octane action scenes have impressed many, a few were left disappointed.

Commando 2 is the sequel to 2013 film Commando: A One Man Army and will see Vidyut reprising his role as Karanvir Singh Dogra. The plot of the action-drama will revolve around protagonist Karanvir and his mission to eradicate black money, which has been moved to banks abroad.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the trailer of Commando 2 has received a positive response from viewers. The film's songs are composed by Mannan Shaah and Gourov Roshin, while lyrics have been penned by Aatish Kapadia and Kumaar.

Check Commando 2 movie reviews by Bollywood critics:

Manjusha Radhakrishnan of Gulf News said: "The brisk pace sits well with this action drama. The web of double-crossing and lies come swiftly. The bright spot in this fight-fuelled drama is Jammwal, whose blows pack a punch. Watch this only if you are a fan of body combat and bloody fist fights."

