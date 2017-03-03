Deven Bhojani's Commando 2, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma, releases in theatres on Friday, March 3. While viewers wait for the movie to hit the big screen, a special screening was held on Wednesday for the who's who of Bollywood. The movie has received mixed reviews from Bollywood critics.

Interview: Vidyut Jammwal compares Commando 2 with James Bond series

Several celebrities attended the screening and took to Twitter to talk about the film. While the high octane action scenes have impressed many, a few were left disappointed.

Commando 2 is the sequel to 2013 film Commando: A One Man Army and will see Vidyut reprising his role as Karanvir Singh Dogra. The plot of the action-drama will revolve around protagonist Karanvir and his mission to eradicate black money, which has been moved to banks abroad.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the trailer of Commando 2 has received a positive response from viewers. The film's songs are composed by Mannan Shaah and Gourov Roshin, while lyrics have been penned by Aatish Kapadia and Kumaar.

Check Commando 2 movie reviews by Bollywood critics:

Manjusha Radhakrishnan of Gulf News said: "The brisk pace sits well with this action drama. The web of double-crossing and lies come swiftly. The bright spot in this fight-fuelled drama is Jammwal, whose blows pack a punch. Watch this only if you are a fan of body combat and bloody fist fights."

