The grand finale of popular Kannada show Comedy Kiladigalu was held in Bagalkote on Sunday, March 5. Shivaraj has won the show, hosted by Master Anand.

Also read: Muslim girl sings Hindu song: Support pours in for Suhana Syed following abuses and trolls

Shivaraj has been awarded a trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. People had predicted him as the winner of the trophy as he was consistently impressive in his skits and performances.

Nayana has taken the second place and won a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. She was also a strong contender, who was appreciated for her strong performances. Hitesh and Govinde Gowda have been declared the second runners-up of the season.

Judges Jaggesh, Yogaraj Bhat and Rakshita faced difficulty in picking one among the two for the third place. Hence, they chose both Govinde Gowda and Hitesh, who were given Rs 1 lakh each. Lokesh, Anish, Divyasri, Sanju Basaiah, Muthuraj and Praveen were the other finalists in Comedy Kiladigalu.

The grand finale will be aired on March 11 and 12.

Comedy Kiladigalu was started in October 2016 and it replaced Drama Juniors. The show instantly struck a chord with viewers and became one of the most successful reality shows in Kannada.

However, a section of the audience criticised the show for coming up with double entendre jokes in the show.