The year 2016 is evidently not ending on a good note for the entertainment industry. After singer George Michael, comedian Ricky Harris has passed away at the age of 54.

Harris reportedly suffered a heart attack on Monday, December 26. An emotional Snoop Dogg confirmed the news on social media with a video and "Ricky Harris. R. I. P." message.

The comedian is popular for his satire on Snoop Dogg albums. He has also featured on several shows, including The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, Everybody Hates Chris and The Tracy Morgan Show

"I lost one of my dear friends today, Ricky Harris. A lot of you all may know him as the comedian, but he was a real dear friend of mine. Rest in peace...My big brother, my homeboy, on his way to heaven now," Snoop Dogg said in a video uploaded on Instagram.

Several other celebrities and Harris' co-stars also paid tribute on Twitter.

O'Shea Jackson Sr., professionally known as Ice Cube, tweeted, "Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie."

Cedric Antonio Kyles, popular as Cedric the Entertainer, tweeted, "Devastated!!! #RIP to the One and Only #RickyHarris Always been a super solid dude."

Comedian Sinbad: ricky harris - Google Search i can't believe this ! RIP Ricky

American DJ Kid Capri: I can't believe my friend passed away today,,, I made history with this dude on Def comedy jam, toured the country together #rickyharris

American rapper Warren G: RIP Ricky Harris Dam this crazy please send prayers out for his family wow this hurts man.

Comedian and actor Jerry Angelo Brooks: Comedians... We give a piece of ourselves everytime we step on a stage. You are appreciated. Rest in Heaven Ricky Harris. #RIP #RickyHarris