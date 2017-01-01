Renowned comedian and TV star Amy Schumer recently bought back her father's old farmhouse as an early Christmas present to him.

In a previous Instagram post, Schumer shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with her father captioned "Today I bought my father's farm back."

Schumer then posted an adorable home video taken by her father that shows of her younger self and younger sibling Kim Caramele.

She captioned it: "Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me. We lost the farm when we lost everything else," the comedian wrote on Instagram on Monday. "But today I got to buy it back for him."

I know it's like "enough about the farm" but this is my sister and I at the farm as tiny lunatics A video posted by @amyschumer on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:47pm PST

The comedian, who often posts photos of her dad on social media, told the New York Times in 2013 that her family went bankrupt when she was only 9-year-old.

"In terms of my dad being sick, it was just confusing to me, especially the way MS works," Schumer explained during her interview on ABC. "He was in physical pain. That's when I kind of took the lead and took care of everybody in my family. I would keep them – I would keep everybody laughing," she further added.

Schumer's father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis previously and her family went bankrupt. While opening up about her real-life experience in her hit movie Trainwreck, she also revealed about her father's battle with illness.