A Dutch designer Daan Roosegaarde along with his team designed a smog-sucking tower which is located in Beijing. This tower is a 7-meter high metallic structure, which has got 45 silver plates and runs on wind energy.

This tower takes in smog and converts it into clean air, which is aiding China in combating its air pollution problem. China suffers from horrible air pollution issues and last year, Beijing was found to have 17 times higher limits of air pollution than what had WHO recommended. High levels of particulate matter (PM) 2.5 were recorded in Beijing.

Around 1.6 million deaths are estimated to take place in China because of pollution, these totals to around 17 percent of all deaths in the country.

This smog-free tower was built with the help of a Kickstarter campaign, which aims at creating clean environment across the globe. Around$127,000 was collected with the help of this campaign.

The tower is said to purify 30,000 cubic meters of air per hour and sucks up 75 percent of smog comprising pollutants, which are PM2.5 and PM10, as reported by Quartz.

The PM collected by this tower is transformed into jewelries such as rings, which the visitors can buy. One ring produced by the tower consists of 1000 cubic meters of PM.

These rings are turning into quite a trend in the world as people are giving them away as gifts and even using them as engagement rings, asunnysquare.com stated.

India's capital, New Delhi too faced problems because of high levels of pollution after the festival of Diwali, which is celebrated by bursting fire crackers. Delhi was titled as "gas chamber" as the air quality of the city was found to be 42 times above the the safe limits!

This was an outcome of excessive cracker bursting and the city turned into the 11th most polluted city in the world. Introducing this technology in cities like Delhi and other polluted countries in the world can prove to be a boon for the environment and health of the people.

"Landscapes of the future, which connects people, technology and space to improve the quality of daily life in urban environments," was the main aim of Roosegaarde's work, as quoted by asunnysquare.com.

You can have a look at this wonderful eco-friendly creation right here: