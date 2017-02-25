Colourful carnival season begins in Rio de Janeiro

  • February 25, 2017 19:39 IST
    By Reuters
Colourful carnival season begins in Rio de Janeiro Close
The Carnival season has begun in Rio de Janeiro. The five-day festival is expected to attract more than 1 million visitors. The annual parades feature up to 5,000 dancers.Over 70 samba schools compete in the nationally televised parades. The performers rehearse for months for their big moment in the spotlight.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular