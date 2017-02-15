Fulfilling its promise of offering a variety of shows to the viewers, Colors Super has come up with its newest offering, a crime-based fiction show, Shaantam Paapam. To be aired three days a week, from Thursday to Saturday, the show will feature stories based on real life events of human frailties and diabolical transgressions.

Each episode explores various societal evils, from violence against women and children to honour killing, from family disputes to extramarital affairs. The show aims to not only create awareness amongst the audience, but also exposes the dark side of human nature and emphasise on strained emotions and underlying conflicts. The series debuted on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 9 pm.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head of Colors Kannada and Colors Super said,"Having recently launched our unique comedy show Majaabharatha, we are now exploring the crime-drama genre with Shaantam Paapam. The show has a very different approach to crime stories. It's based on true life events, and looks at more than just awareness in the society. We are positive that the show will reach out to a larger audience and our efforts will be appreciated by all."

Echoing the same sentiment, Programming Head, Colors Super, H S Vaishnavi said, "Shaantam Paapam is an effort to create cognizance about crimes most of us are oblivious to. Our treatment of the show is unlike any other, with the narrator playing the part of not only a host but also a character in the story depicted in the episode. Creating a feeling of empathy, the show appeals to the audience for being vigilant and compassionate towards victims."