Thousands of taxi drivers have gone on strike across Columbia, to protest apps like Uber and Cabify. Drivers say the apps allow private drivers to take work away from them without the same regulations, and can be unsafe.
Colombian taxi drivers declare national strike protesting Uber
- October 24, 2017 15:34 IST
