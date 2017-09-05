It is going to be a glittering affair with top players taking the field when Colombia host Brazil in the World Cup 2018 qualifiers on September 5, Tuesday.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Roberto Firmino (all Brazil) and Carlos Bacca, Radamel Falcao (both Colombia) are going to be the major attractions at Metropolitano Roberto Melendez stadium.

Expect some brilliant football when such quality teams are involved in the South American encounter.

Brazil, one of the giants of world football, have already secured their World Cup 2018 berth from South America. The Samba boys will be eager to continue their World Cup qualifiers dominance against Colombia as well, but the game could prove to be a stern test for Brazil.

Brazil have played some wonderful football after Tite became the national team coach, replacing Dunga, in 2016. Since he took over, Brazil has not lost a single match, and Tite should be given credit for bringing the best out of players like Coutinho.

Brazil have become a confident side, which is reflected in their entertaining style of football of late.

Although Brazil beat Ecuador in their last match, Tite is set to make some changes in their playing XI. Firmino and Fernandinho could start against Colombia, reflecting their squad depth. However, the coach still wants to field a solid side, capable of winning their 10th straight game in the qualifiers.

"The answer is strengthening of the side. Maintaining positions and roles but with slight differences in characteristics.We are looking to consolidate the team, we don't know what will happen in the future," Tite said.

The Los Cafeteros must be aware of Brazil's amazing winning streak, and it would take something special from the likes of Bacca and Falcao to beat Tite's side.

Colombia, who are missing some players due to injury, will want to make their home advantage count, and there is serious need for their fans to be vocal and support their team, which could push the players to deliver their A game.

Though Colombia lie second in the qualifiers, goals have been a problem for them. They have scored just 18 goals in 15 matches, including a blank scoreline against Venezuela. They need to raise their game against Brazil, who will have major share of the ball, and Jose Pekerman's team might have to rely on counter-attacking football to catch Tite's men on the backfoot.

Where to watch live

Colombia vs Brazil is scheduled for 3:30 pm local time, 2 am IST, 9:30 pm BST, 4:30 pm ET. Here are the live TV and streaming options.

India: TV: Sony Ten 2. Live streaming: Sony liv

Brazil: TV: Globo, SporTV

Colombia: TV: Tyc Sports Internacional

UK: N/A.

US: Bein Sports. Live streaming: beIN Sports Connect

Africa: SuperSport3 Africa. Live streaming: Super Sport Video