Colombia begins FARC-style talks with nation’s second-biggest rebel group

  • February 8, 2017 14:54 IST
    By Reuters
Colombias Marxist National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels began official peace talks with the government on 7 February, in a bid to end their part in a five-decade conflict. The ELN is hoping to get an agreement like that negotiated with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). The negotiations will cover similar issues such as political participation, disarmament and compensation for victims.
