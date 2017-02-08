- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Colombia begins FARC-style talks with nation’s second-biggest rebel group
Colombias Marxist National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels began official peace talks with the government on 7 February, in a bid to end their part in a five-decade conflict. The ELN is hoping to get an agreement like that negotiated with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). The negotiations will cover similar issues such as political participation, disarmament and compensation for victims.
