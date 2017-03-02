1 / 4







Co-founder of British rock band Coldplay Christopher Anthony John Martin, popularly known as Chris Martin, celebrates his 40th birthday on Thursday, March 2.

Chris Martin tries to rekindle romance with Jennifer Lawrence?

Born in 1977 as the oldest son of accountant Anthony Martin and music teacher Alison Martin, Chris discovered his passion for music while he was studying at the pre-preparatory Hylton School.

The English singer met his bandmates, Will Champion, Guy Berryman and Jonny Buckland, at the University College London. The rock band was initially named Pectoralz, and the name was later on changed to Starfish before they settled on Coldplay.

Martin married actress Gwyneth Paltrow in December 2003, but the couple called it quits and finalised their divorce on July 15 2016. The couple has two children Apple and Moses.

Chris Martin's great-great-grandfather William Willett introduced the daylight saving campaign in British Parliament and convinced them to implement it.

Here are five interesting facts about Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband:

Teetotaler: The Coldplay frontman is known for leading an ascetic life as he neither smokes nor drinks alcohol. Jail Time: The English singer has been behind bars after he was arrested for attacking a paparazzi car. Poor chef: Gwyneth Paltrow describes her ex-husband as a disaster when it comes to cooking. According to her, the fire brigade will be required if Martin tries his hand at the kitchen. Talented painter: Chris Martin uses both his hands to create musical wonders and magical melodies. While he writes with his left hand, he prefers his right hand to draw. Tinnitus and Insomnia: Although he can rock the stage with his performance, he suffers from sleep problems ahead of live concerts and gets nightmares, for which he also underwent therapy. The singer even suffers from Tinnitus as a result of listening to music on headphones.

Check out the above slideshow for a few photos of Chris Martin with his children.