Cody Christian's Teen Wolf co-star Dylan Sprayberry drew a lot of flak after he announced on Twitter that he was also going to leak nude videos of himself. A good number of fans found this tweet insensitive, as Sprayberry posted this just days after Christian's nude video leaked online.

"Hey guys, So I'll be posting my nudes sometime tomorrow, that way no one can take credit for it! #lovemyfriends#respectmyfriends #penis," wrote Sprayberry, and he was soon bombarded with messages calling him out for being mean and insensitive.

However, Sprayberry soon clarified that he was being sarcastic and that his messages weren't meant to hurt Christian. "I hope everyone knows my tweet yesterday was coming from a place of sarcasm and disgust. if u thought I was serious well... "

Christian's nude video, which consists of a series of Snapchat clips where the Teen Wolf actor is seen masturbating in front of the camera, leaked online over the weekend, leaving the 21-year-old actor feeling violated.

"He's absolutely mortified, embarrassed and FURIOUS over the video leak," a source told HollywoodLife. "To say he is pissed would not even begin to do justice to the level of his anger right now. But the main feeling he's experiencing is humiliation. He seriously can't believe this has happened to him—he never in a million years thought he would fall victim to a betrayal like this, and he feels violated."

Shortly after the video leak, fans of the actor rallied support for him and this gave rise to the hashtag #WeRespectYouCody. Christian is known for his roles as Mike Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars and Theo on Teen Wolf.

This is the second nude scandal in less than a month involving a Pretty Little Liars actor. In late December, Christian's onscreen sister Lucy Hale saw her topless photographs doing the rounds following a phone hack.