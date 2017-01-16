Cody Christian is said to be mortified as well as embarrassed after a nude video of him leaked online over the weekend. The video consists of a series of Snapchat clips where the Teen Wolf actor is seen masturbating in front of the camera.

Also read: Lucy Hale addresses topless photo leak; Celeb Jihad posts more nude pictures of Pretty Little Liars star

The 21-year-old actor is clearly mortified and according to a HollywoodLife source, he feels betrayed.

"He's absolutely mortified, embarrassed and FURIOUS over the video leak," the source said. "To say he is pissed would not even begin to do justice to the level of his anger right now. But the main feeling he's experiencing is humiliation. He seriously can't believe this has happened to him—he never in a million years thought he would fall victim to a betrayal like this, and he feels violated."

The source added, "Cody doesn't even want to leave the house or answer the phone, let alone think about heading back to work."

Christian is known for his roles as Mike Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars and Theo on Teen Wolf.

This is the second nude scandal in less than a month involving a Pretty Little Liars actor. In late December, Christian's onscreen sister Lucy Hale saw her topless photographs doing the rounds following a phone hack. The photos were sent privately to one of Hale's friends and it was reportedly stolen from the friend's cell phone. The photos show the actress in bed with her breasts exposed.

"Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see," Hale wrote on Twitter shortly after her photos went viral. "I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It's truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed. Thank you for all the sweet, supportive messages I've been receiving. It was a much needed reminder that I'm surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much. And to whoever did this…kiss my ass."