Cochin International Airport has become the first airport to function completely on solar energy, marking a major milestone on our planet.

The fourth-largest international airport in India has over 1,500,000 square feet of terminal space alone. In order to generate enough power to run the whole airport, authorities had to build a 12MW solar plant at the airport itself.

The plant comprises 46,150 solar panels spread across 45 acres of land, equivalent to 25 football fields, in the cargo complex of the airport.

