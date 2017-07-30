Indian Coast Guard on Sunday intercepted a merchant vessel carrying 1,500 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 3,500 crores off the coast of Gujarat, reported ANI.

#Visuals ICG Ship apprehended Merchant Vessel carrying approx 1500 kgs of heroin valued at about ₹3500 crores off the coast of Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/jMMyZhMCvz — ANI (@ANI_news) July 30, 2017

The ship is said to be registered in Panama. MV Hennery was apprehended by a pollution control vessel- Ship Samudra Pavak, reports said.

This is the second time in two months a Panama registered ship has landed in trouble.

The Amber L incident

Earlier, a Panama-registered merchant ship had collided with an Indian boat killing two fishermen. The captain and the two crew members were taken into custody later.

The initial report was submitted to Directorate General of Shipping on June 15. Kochi Mercantile Marine Department (MMD) in its report said-- based on the digital and physical evidence-- Panama Flag Bulk Carrier, Amber L, was indeed the merchant ship involved in the collision with an Indian fishing boat- Carmel Matha.

Two fishermen were killed and 11 injured when the merchant ship hit the fishing boat on June 11 at 02.23 hours. Of the 14 persons on the boat, 11 were rescued by vessels in the area.

A coastline police official said the Captain Georgiannakis Loannis, a Greek national who was commanding the vessel, second officer Galanos Athanasios, also a Greek national who was keeping a navigational watch on the bridge, and Zewana, a Myanmar national who was the designated Able Seaman, were taken into custody, according to Financial express.

Here's the video: