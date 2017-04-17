Coachella
Reuters

Coachella 2017 just wrapped up its first musical weekend where headliners Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead left attendees begging for more.

But behind-the-scenes, a number of A-list Hollywood parties took place that generated many stories. With Selena Gomez and Weeknd's PDA-filled photo, to the Jenners grooving their weekend away, a number of Hollywood A-listers were seen at numerous parties. Even Katy Perry organised an Easter brunch with massages and delicious food.

The Coachella weekend hosted a number of parties that included The Hyde Away, Victoria Secret's Angel Oasis, Revolve Festival and Desert Night, Winter Bumbleland and many more featuring names stars like Marshmello, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Nicole Scherzinger, Rihanna, etc.

If you were part of it, please give us some juicy gossip. If you weren't, then let the green-eyed monster loose on these pictures and start planning for next year already.

Ashley Tisdale:

#AshleyTisdale at #RepublicRecords #Coachella party. #linkinbio

A post shared by Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) on

Emma Roberts: 

Marshmello:

My boyyy @postmalone

A post shared by marshmello [✖‿✖] (@marshmellomusic) on

Victoria Secret's Angel Oasis: 

Ella Ella Ella ?☀️? @josephineskriver @victoriassecret #AngelOasis

A post shared by Jerome Duran (@jeromeduran) on

Jo on @barrieholtz 's instagram story ? #josephineskriver #alessandraambrosio #AngelOasis

A post shared by ? Josephine Skriver ? (@jojoskriverfan) on

#RevolveFestival: 

#revolvefestival ?

A post shared by libby murray (@libbbymurray) on

Bonne semaine à tous les amis #coachella #revolvefestival @revolve @coachella #2017

A post shared by Soofiane Officiel ?soofianesof (@soofiane_officiel) on

Popsicles and acai bowls for #REVOLVEfestival ??? @revolve

A post shared by Alex Centomo (@alexcentomo) on

#revolvefestival ✖️ #coachella2017 ✖️ ?THE COOL KIDZ ? @revolve #Epic #OurTime #anfom #kingszn #feelfree

A post shared by King Chris Szn™ (@kingchrisseason) on

Mads & Stas✨? #madisonbeer @madisonbeer

A post shared by || S T Y L E (@stylishbeer) on

@kendalljenner arriving to #revolvefestival

A post shared by Harry Styles ? Kendall jenner (@wolfhendall) on

Winter Bumbleland: 

Bumble collaborated with Kendall and Kylie Jenner to host the social discovery app's Winter Bumbleland event.

Coachella day 3. Legoooo! #winterbumbleland #vamppedtours #FORAYinthedesert

A post shared by Cinta Laura Kiehl (@claurakiehl) on

'twas fun @bumble eating an egg salad sandwich rn gtg #winterbumbleland

A post shared by Estefany (@estyleone) on

Katy Perry's Easter Brunch: 

Easter never looked so much fun!

#KatyPerryEasterDayBrunch #Coachella

A post shared by Blokaty (@blokaty) on

Katy e Gigi Gorgeous no #KatyPerryEasterDayBrunch.

A post shared by Blokaty (@blokaty) on

Katy sendo massageada na sua festa privada. #KatyPerryEasterDayBrunch (Insta Story de J Logan)

A post shared by Blokaty (@blokaty) on


There is another weekend of parties coming up as Coachella 2017's second weekend takes place on April 21 to 23. Are you prepared to join the fun? 

 

 

 

