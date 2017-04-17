Coachella 2017 just wrapped up its first musical weekend where headliners Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead left attendees begging for more.
But behind-the-scenes, a number of A-list Hollywood parties took place that generated many stories. With Selena Gomez and Weeknd's PDA-filled photo, to the Jenners grooving their weekend away, a number of Hollywood A-listers were seen at numerous parties. Even Katy Perry organised an Easter brunch with massages and delicious food.
The Coachella weekend hosted a number of parties that included The Hyde Away, Victoria Secret's Angel Oasis, Revolve Festival and Desert Night, Winter Bumbleland and many more featuring names stars like Marshmello, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Nicole Scherzinger, Rihanna, etc.
If you were part of it, please give us some juicy gossip. If you weren't, then let the green-eyed monster loose on these pictures and start planning for next year already.
Ashley Tisdale:
Emma Roberts:
Marshmello:
Victoria Secret's Angel Oasis:
#RevolveFestival:
Winter Bumbleland:
Bumble collaborated with Kendall and Kylie Jenner to host the social discovery app's Winter Bumbleland event.
Katy Perry's Easter Brunch:
Easter never looked so much fun!
There is another weekend of parties coming up as Coachella 2017's second weekend takes place on April 21 to 23. Are you prepared to join the fun?