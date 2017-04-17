Coachella 2017 just wrapped up its first musical weekend where headliners Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead left attendees begging for more.

But behind-the-scenes, a number of A-list Hollywood parties took place that generated many stories. With Selena Gomez and Weeknd's PDA-filled photo, to the Jenners grooving their weekend away, a number of Hollywood A-listers were seen at numerous parties. Even Katy Perry organised an Easter brunch with massages and delicious food.

Also Read: Coachella 2017 parties: Hollywood A-lister parties you HAVE to attend at the music fest

The Coachella weekend hosted a number of parties that included The Hyde Away, Victoria Secret's Angel Oasis, Revolve Festival and Desert Night, Winter Bumbleland and many more featuring names stars like Marshmello, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Nicole Scherzinger, Rihanna, etc.

If you were part of it, please give us some juicy gossip. If you weren't, then let the green-eyed monster loose on these pictures and start planning for next year already.

Ashley Tisdale:

#AshleyTisdale at #RepublicRecords #Coachella party. #linkinbio A post shared by Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Emma Roberts:

Marshmello:

My boyyy @postmalone A post shared by marshmello [✖‿✖] (@marshmellomusic) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Victoria Secret's Angel Oasis:

#AlessandraAmbrosio, #JasmineTookes and #RomeeStrijd lead the celebrations at #VictoriasSecrets #AngelOasis as #Coachella kicked off. A post shared by POSH AND GLAMOUR (@poshandglamour) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Ella Ella Ella ?☀️? @josephineskriver @victoriassecret #AngelOasis A post shared by Jerome Duran (@jeromeduran) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Angels ? in the desert! ? The #VictoriasSecret angels flew into the #AngelOasis just in time for #Coachella. ?: Getty Images A post shared by HELLO! US (@hellomagus) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Jo on @barrieholtz 's instagram story ? #josephineskriver #alessandraambrosio #AngelOasis A post shared by ? Josephine Skriver ? (@jojoskriverfan) on Apr 15, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

The FUN has BEGUN ???? @jastookes rocks the @yireh_ Bindi Crossbody Bag in Paisley at the #Coachella #AngelOasis for @instylemagazine #CLDPR A post shared by CLD PR (@cldstyle) on Apr 14, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

#RevolveFestival:

#revolvefestival ? A post shared by libby murray (@libbbymurray) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

Bonne semaine à tous les amis #coachella #revolvefestival @revolve @coachella #2017 A post shared by Soofiane Officiel ?soofianesof (@soofiane_officiel) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:29am PDT

Popsicles and acai bowls for #REVOLVEfestival ??? @revolve A post shared by Alex Centomo (@alexcentomo) on Apr 16, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Mads & Stas✨? #madisonbeer @madisonbeer A post shared by || S T Y L E (@stylishbeer) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

@kendalljenner arriving to #revolvefestival A post shared by Harry Styles ? Kendall jenner (@wolfhendall) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

Winter Bumbleland:

Bumble collaborated with Kendall and Kylie Jenner to host the social discovery app's Winter Bumbleland event.

Coachella day 3. Legoooo! #winterbumbleland #vamppedtours #FORAYinthedesert A post shared by Cinta Laura Kiehl (@claurakiehl) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

'twas fun @bumble eating an egg salad sandwich rn gtg #winterbumbleland A post shared by Estefany (@estyleone) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

Katy Perry's Easter Brunch:

Easter never looked so much fun!

??☀️??? KATY PERRY's #coachellaparty was all #Easter fun in the sun to work today! I even got to see the host and snap this pic! #coachella #easteregghunt #musicfestival #katyperryshoes #katyperry #NailStylist #PilarNoire A post shared by P I L A R N O I R E ?? (@pilarnoirenails) on Apr 16, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

#KatyPerryEasterDayBrunch #Coachella A post shared by Blokaty (@blokaty) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Katy e Gigi Gorgeous no #KatyPerryEasterDayBrunch. A post shared by Blokaty (@blokaty) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Katy sendo massageada na sua festa privada. #KatyPerryEasterDayBrunch (Insta Story de J Logan) A post shared by Blokaty (@blokaty) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT



There is another weekend of parties coming up as Coachella 2017's second weekend takes place on April 21 to 23. Are you prepared to join the fun?