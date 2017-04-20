Coachella's 2017 festival witnessed a star-studded first weekend. From Kylie and Kendall Jenner to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, celebrities put on their best outfit to define the Coachella fashion statement this year.

Coachella's biggest attraction is parties. The first set of Coachella dates have already sent the rumour mills to overdrive and undoubtedly, the second weekend is primed for more action.

The upcoming weekend might not see as many parties as the previous weekend giving attendants a chance to relax and soak in the festive spirit. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Coachella 2017 parties and where to find all the celebrities!

Dinner Is Dope

When: April 21

The Coachella bash hosted by Culinary and Cannabis will give you all the "dope" you need for the music fest. Celebrate the musical evening over a four course dinner accompanied by Cannabis Cocktails.

CannaSpa and Canna Cocktail

When: April 22

Calm your nerves with a spa therapy including Infused Facials, Cannabis Massage Therapy Sessions, Mani/Pedi Services, Lash Extensions, Eye Brow Shaping Bar and Boutique Cannabis Shopping in the party organised by Culinary and Cannabis followed by Canna Cocktail tasting event. Treat your taste buds to the food prepared by 10 Canna Chefs while sipping on a variety of beverages.

Grey Space Art and Private Brunch

When: April 21

A private brunch hosted by Grey Space Art will take place on Friday with celeb chef Antonia Lofaso whipping up some lip smacking dishes for attendees. Cannabis-infused desserts will be in the offing. The brunch will also witness a preview art party by Grey Space Art.

Belvedere x Noisey Party

When: April21

Vodka and music, now that's a deadly combination!

Belvedere Vodka and Noisey are collaborating to host the Coachella bash at the Ace Hotel through the first evening of Coachella's weekend two. The party will come to life with the music played by DJ Esco. The party will start at 10 pm through 1 am.

Day Club Palm Springs



When: April 21-23



The annual pool party saw celebrities like Pete Tong, Dirty South and Rae Sremmurd set the house on fire last year. This year, the hosts are stepping up their game as Mad Decent, Madeon and Dillon Francis are all set to bring the house down at the Hilton Palm Springs.