Coachella kicks off this weekend. With Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead headliners this year, the event promises a weekend to remember. After the pregnant Beyonce backed out after her doctor's advice, Gaga filled her shoes at the annual music fest. This will be the Bad Romance singer's debut at Coachella.

However, the event organizers kept the schedule under wraps. Letting confused fans out of the dark, Coachella has finally announced the schedules and the performers' timings.

Beginning on April 14, the first weekend will feature Radiohead on Friday, Lady Gaga, The Head and the Heart, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix and Downtown Boys on Saturday and Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Marshmello, DJ Khaled, Twin Peaks and Sasha on Sunday.

Here is the complete schedule of the event:

Friday:

Saturday:

Sunday:

What time do gates open?

According to NBC, gates will open at 11 am on each day at the Empire Polo Grounds, 81800 Avenue 51. Day parking will be available from 9 am to 2 am daily. Overnight parking is only available for those who purchased Camping Companion Parking. Cars parked in the Day parking lots past 2 am will be towed.

When can we start camping?

Camping opens tomorrow at 9:00am! Remember: everyone in your car must be wearing their wristband before arriving at festival. — Coachella (@coachella) April 13, 2017

For those who missed the passes, here's your last chance:

A round of locals-only tickets sale will be held in the Coachella Valley residents who missed the initial sale. The sale will be held on April 19.

For more details on the venue maps, etc, please visit: Coachella