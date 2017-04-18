Talk about an epic start! Coachella 2017 just wrapped up its first weekend. While celebrities used the annual music festival as a platform to make bold fashion statements, some were spotted having a ball and getting all cozy during the three-day weekend.

Hollywood A-listers danced their way to Coachella 2017 parties in the Indio valley as new pictures from the musical weekend are flooding internet with every passing hour.

Earlier, celebrities and Coachella concert attendees thronged The Hyde Away, Victoria Secret's Angel Oasis and Winter Bumbleland. Now, International Business Times, India has gained access to some inside pictures of the epic party organised by MTN DEW Label Series and iHeart Radio's Coachella party.

G-Eazy gets down with fans at the DEW Label Motel in Palm Springs:

Titled Label Motel, the party saw live performances featuring Me, Myself and I hitmaker G-Eazy blowing up the valley. The 27-year-old artist set the DEW party on fire.

G-Eazy hits the stage at the DEW Label Motel in Palm Springs to celebrate the launch of the Mtn Dew Label Series

The party, held on Saturday and Sunday, saw Virgil Abloh on the DJ Set and a live art immersion by famed street artist Bradley Theodore.

Virgil Abloh spinning the disc at the DEW Label Motel in Palm Springs:

G-Eazy clicked during his performance:

Taking place in Palm Springs, CA, the pictures show the performers and attendees letting go of all inhibitions and soaking up the music.

Don't worry if you have missed out on the star-studded Coachella gathering last weekend as the nest session of Coachella 2017 is scheduled to start from April 21 to April 23 with a number of epic Coachella parties lined up for the weekend.