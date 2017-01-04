A time when US is still coping with Donald Trump as the new President-elect, Coachella organisers have made an announcement that shows that no matter what the political climate of the country, the music industry is going to remain the same. The committee has announced that two black artists, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar will be headlining the popular music festival this year.

Beyonce has time and again proved that she is a bankable artiste. Last year, the singer released her album, Lemonade, which proved to be one of the most successful albums of 2016. She was also named as one of the most influential women in the last seven decades by BBC.

The singer will mark numerous firsts with Coachella 2017 – she is the first woman to headline the festival in the last ten years and this will be the first live concert in 2017. The Drunk in Love singer performed at the music festival in 2014, where she was seen onstage during her sister Solange's set.

Kendrick Lamar has been to Coachella before too. But his music is different from that of the pop culture tunes. The Grammy Award winner was named as one of the most influential people of 2016, thus proving why exactly he was chosen to the stage. The English rock band Radiohead will also headline the concert. Radiohead will be seen performing on April 14 and 21, Beyonce will be on stage on April 15 and 22 and Lamar will rock the festival on April 16 and 23.

Apart from Beyonce, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, the organisers of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have announced other artistes performing at the two-weekend festival in April. The list includes include hit makers DJ Snake, Royal singer Lorde, English band The xx, Marshmallow, Bon Iver, Future, Justice, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled and Father John Misty.

Sale of tickets begins on January 4, at 11am PST. You can book your tickets to one of the biggest musical festivals by clicking here.