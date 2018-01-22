After India's Test series loss to South Africa, there has been criticism against the Virat Kohli-led side from former cricketers and fans. However, head coach Ravi Shastri today (January 22) made it clear that none of it will affect them heading into the third and final Test in Johannesburg.

Trailing 0-2, India hope to avoid a whitewash at The Wanderers in the last match of the Test rubber from January 24.

"Experts are meant to do a job and we are meant to do a job. They can say what they want, doesn't affect us. As simple as that. They have a job to do, so they are entitled to what they say," Shastri told reporters on Monday.

India lost the opening Test in Cape Town by 72 runs and the second game in Centurion by 135 runs. Shastri felt in both the contests they had their chances.

"They have had chances in both the Test matches but they did not make the most of it. When you believe you have a chance to win then you look forward to a Test match. When you believe you cannot win then you don't look forward to a Test match, as simple as that," he said.

The former skipper defended the side saying they did play like the world number one side.

"We did. We had our moments in both the Test matches where we looked like the number one team when we bowled out South Africa for 130 (first Test). When we closed the gap thanks to Virat's brilliant innings (153) and had them two down with just 30 runs ahead (second innings, 2nd Test). We looked like the number one team in overseas conditions. Not many teams look half that when they come to India," Shastri explained when asked whether the top-ranked outfit played like one.

India are the number one team in the International Cricket Coucil's (ICC) Test Rankings while South Africa is second. Despite the series loss, India remain number one.