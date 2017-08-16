In the last special general body meeting (SGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), CEO Rahul Johri was snubbed by the board. He was debarred from the important meeting, and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators was unhappy with the board for doing so. They sent a notice to the top brass of the BCCI as well.

Besides Johri, general manager MV Sridhar was also not allowed to attend the SGM.

The COA has now asked the Supreme Court for the removal of BCCI office-bearers, including CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Anirudh Chaudhary, stating that the board has misconstrued the court order and removed CEO from the meeting. They also want Johri to take over the functions of the board until next elections.

The committee feels that the board did not want the COA to know what transpired in the meeting, hence Johri was ignored. Important decisions were to be taken in the SGM, regarding the implementation of reforms.

The relation between the COA and the BCCI has not been great, and such kind of things will only create further tension. The COA was appointed to make the BCCI function smoothly, transparent, but things like these (Johri being barred) does not help the cause at all.

The committee was appointed in January after the SC removed Anurag Thakur and other top officials from the BCCI. Originally, Vinod Rai, Ramachandra Guha, Vikram Limaye and former Indian women cricket captain Diana Edulji were the four members of the COA.

Now, it will be interesting to see how the apex court deals with this scenario.