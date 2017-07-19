Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is caught amidst Kannada activists and the Congress party after appointing a nine-member committee to look into the legalities if the state can have a flag of its own.

In charge of Congress in Karnataka, KC Venugopal, while responding to the chief minister's action on the state flag said that the party's stand is clear. There will be no move for getting a state flag, said an ET report.

Only Jammu and Kashmir has a flag of its own and there is no desire for a flag in another state.

After speaking to the concerned people, he said that the committee has been appointed to check the legalities and nothing more.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah said that there is nothing to legally prevent a state from having a flag of its own. He further added that the nine member committee will also look into designing the flag.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge tweeted a part of the judgement in the 1994 Bommai vs SC and said that there is nothing 'unconstitutional' about the state having its own flag.

Priyank Kharge is also the IT Minister of Karnataka.

A report quoted a senior leader from BJP as saying that it was an anti-national stand to want a state flag. When BJP was in office, back in 2012, the government had told the Karnataka High Court that accepting the suggestion of the state having a flag of its own would go against the unity and integrity of the country.