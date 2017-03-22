Ladies and gentlemen, the big leak of the moment, other than the WWE leaks: Instagram sensation Dan Bilzerian has made his intentions clear that he wants to try out Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), "pretty f****ng soon."

The 36-year-old American socialite, who has over 21 million followers on Instagram, was asked about what he still needed to tick off from his bucket list. Bilzerian mentioned doing MMA was an integral part of the list.

The name of former WWE superstar CM Punk has emerged as a possible opponent for the pro poker player in the UFC.

"I'd like to fight, but I've got to do a real camp," said Bilzerian, who is named "Instagram's Playboy King".

"I don't want to go in there and f***ng half-a$$ it. I've never half-assed anything in my life, so if I'm going to do it, I really want to do it. Right now, I've actually been taking a little bit of time off from the partying and the crazy s***. So it wouldn't be bad."

Punk, who was embarrassed in his first fight in the UFC after a thumping defeat against Mickey Gall, is still awaiting his next fight. Therefore, the prospect of seeing two awesome personalities battle it out inside the octagon, doesn't seem a bad prospect.

"I don't know. I don't know anything about the guy. I'd really want my first fight to be something I was pretty sure I was going to win. It would suck to start off and just get your ass whooped but who knows?" Blizerian said of Punk.

"I would like to go over to Thailand and train a little bit. Mike Swick has been trying to get me to go over there and a few other people. I think it'd be cool," he added.