Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti may have strained her party's ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by putting out a warning against any attempt to change the special status granted to the state.

The saffron party, which is the coalition partner of the PDP in the Jammu and Kashmir government, has now hit back, saying that the special status is "not a sacred cow".

The tussle amid times of strife in the northern state could lead to more problems for both parties, while the National Conference — led by Farooq Abdullah and Omar — might look to take advantage of it.

What Mehbooba said

Speaking at a function in New Delhi on Friday, July 28, Mufti had asked about rumours that Article 35-A of the constitution — which guarantees special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its residents — was being challenged: "Who is doing it? Why are they doing it?"

She had gone on the add: "Let me tell you that my party and other parties carry the national flag there (in Jammu and Kashmir) despite all risks. I have no doubt in saying that there will be no one to hold it (if the special status law is tinkered with)."

Mehbooba also explained that the idea of freedom that fuels separatists in J&K who then instigate youngsters needs to be replaced by something else. "Are we ready to do that? Or are we depending more on administrative measures or security measures to tackle the situation," she asked.

The J&K CM then went on to add: "We have seen it for the last 70 years that we have not been able to address the real problem. In a state where people are asking for azaadi, if you want to take away what they have (the special status), this system will not work."

BJP hits back

Virender Gupta, the BJP spokesperson for J&K, refuted the claims that any effort was being made to tinker with Article 35-A of the Constitution.

He told reporters on Saturday, July 29: "We are greatly shocked and surprised by the statement of Mehbooba that by challenging Article 35-A, the nationalist forces in the Valley get weakened and that India will not get a shoulder to carry its national flag in the state."

Gupta went on to add: "Article 370 was incorporated in the Indian Constitution as a temporary provision. It (Article 35-A and Article 370) is not a sacred cow that cannot be touched."

Article 370 of the Constitution, it may be noted, grants special autonomous status on J&K.