Miniature galaxies have been discovered with the help of theoretical and computer models. The sizes of these galaxies are 10 to 1,000 times tinier compared to the Milky Way.

The revelation about these dwarf galaxy clusters would provide prime proof regarding the current theory about evolution of universe structures being correct.

Sabrina Stierwalt from the University of Virginia said that the Lambda Cold Dark Matter paradigm is predicted to be an outcome of smaller matter fusing together to form the bigger matter, Seeker reported.

"But there has been scant observational evidence of this process for low-mass galaxies despite the fact that small galaxies greatly outnumber bigger ones like the Milky Way," she added.

Data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) was used by Stierwalt and her colleagues to detect new dwarf galaxy clusters.

SDSS gives the most well-defined 3D maps of the universe. Pairs of interactive dwarf galaxies were analysed by the team to find out if they were part of a bigger cluster.

The Apache Point Observatory in New Mexico, Gemini North Telescope in Hawaii and the Magellan Telescope in Chile carried out the follow-up analysis and even provided spectroscopy and optical images of other suspected galaxy clusters.

Seven clusters of dwarf galaxies were discovered by the researchers and each of them comprised of three to five members.

"We suspect these groups are gravitationally bound and thus will eventually merge to form one larger, intermediate-mass galaxy," Stierwalt said.

The galaxies are situated at a distance of 200 million and 650 million light years from Earth and they are not visible to naked eyes, News Australia reported. Only two dwarf galaxies have been seen by naked eyes so far.

"That sounds like a lot but it is relatively nearby given the vast size of the universe. Dwarf galaxies are fainter and smaller than more massive galaxies like the Milky Way we reside in, and so they are harder to detect at farther distances," Stierwalt stated.

"Such groups are predicted to be rare theoretically and found to be rare observationally at the current epoch," she added.

These clusters give an insight regarding the formation and evolution of galaxies.

"The newly found dwarf galaxy groups provide direct probes of hierarchical structure formation in action at the low mass end, giving us a new window into a process expected to be common at earlier times, but nearly impossible to observe at such redshifts," the paper said.

Redshifts refer to a space yardstick which is used for measuring distance and time. It describes the lengthening wavelengths of light emitted from distant galaxies and celestial bodies as they move away.