So, here we are. The final hurdle for Mohun Bagan in their path for sealing a group berth in the AFC Cup 2017 has come. On Tuesday, the former I-League champions go against Club Valencia of Maldives in their AFC Cup 2017 playoff round first leg match at the National Stadium in Male.

Before we say anything, let us mention that there is absolutely no favourite going into the match.

Mohun Bagan have been piling up an undefeated record in the I-League 2017 at the moment, but that has nothing to do with the challenge they are in for on Tuesday afternoon. This is the first match for Mohun Bagan since Sunday's unfortunate news about their legend Shibaji Banerjee passing away in Kolkata.

Sony Norde continues to be a major doubt, thanks to his troubling knee. Also, for Bagan, the star players Debjit Majumder, Pronay Halder, Pritam Kotal, Souvik Chakraborty and even Jeje Lalpekhlua have not made the trip to Maldives for the match.

Club Valencia are the Maldives FA Cup 2016 champions.

Head to head record

Total matches: 5

Mohun Bagan won: 2

Valencia won: 2

Draw: 1

Match schedule

Date: February 21

Time: 4:30 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Male

Where to watch live

TV: Yes TV (Maldives)

Live streaming: PSM News [Click on the TV icon on the top right corner of the website and select Yes TV].

Live scores and updates: Twitter.