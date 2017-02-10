Climate change scientists alienated by Trump offered open door in France

  • February 10, 2017 17:09 IST
    By Storyful
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has repeated his 4 February invitation for US scientists affected by President Donald Trump’s stance on climate change to relocate to France. Macron, the candidate for En Marche!, who describes himself as neither right- nor left-wing, said in the clip that the message was for, “American researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, working on climate change,” and that they were welcome in France.
