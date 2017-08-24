Typhoon Hato has left widespread destruction after battering Hong Kong skyscrapers, flooding streets and forcing thousands to flee to shelters.Massive swells and flooding affected multiple areas in Hong Kong. The storm struck during high tide and many trees were uprooted in the city and amp;#39;s coastal regions.
Clean up begins after typhoon Hato unleashes havoc across Hong Kong
- August 24, 2017 16:26 IST
