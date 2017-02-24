The complete and utter brutality of top-tier football came to the fore, when Claudio Ranieri was sacked as the manager of Leicester City.

Jamie Vardy keeps Leicester in the hunt

Less than a year after leading Leicester to the most glorious season in their history, when they won the English Premier League title, the Foxes hierarchy have decided the club's poor run of form this campaign, particularly in the league, has given them no choice but to let go of the Italian.

Ranieri has failed to find his magical managerial touch this season, with Leicester currently one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Not wanting to become the first team in the Premier League era and the first since Manchester City in 1938 to get relegated a season after winning the title, the owners decided to end their association with Ranieri, the reigning FIFA manager of the year.

The manager was informed of the decision after returning from the Champions League last 16 first leg against Sevilla, which Leicester lost 2-1, although that away goal gives them a good chance of moving into the quarterfinals, something a club like Arsenal haven't been able to do in a long, long time.

However, the main problem remained in the fact that Leicester are precariously placed in the Premier League, less than a year after cantering to the title by ten points.

"Claudio, appointed City manager in July 2015, led the Foxes to the greatest triumph in the club's 133-year history last season, as we were crowned champions of England for the first time," a statement by Leicester said. "His status as the most successful Leicester City manager of all time is without question.

"However, domestic results in the current campaign have placed the club's Premier League status under threat and the board reluctantly feels that a change of leadership, while admittedly painful, is necessary in the club's greatest interest. "

Leicester City vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha insisted the decision had been taken not because Leicester had failed to recreate their form from last season, but purely because this was a campaign which has been fraught with the danger of relegation.

"This has been the most difficult decision we have had to make in nearly seven years since King Power took ownership of Leicester City," Srivaddhanaprabha said. "But we are duty-bound to put the club's long-term interests above all sense of personal sentiment, no matter how strong that might be.

"Claudio has brought outstanding qualities to his office. His skilful management, powers of motivation and measured approach have been reflective of the rich experience we always knew he would bring to Leicester City.

"His warmth, charm and charisma have helped transform perceptions of the club and develop its profile on a global scale. We will forever be grateful to him for what he has helped us to achieve.

"It was never our expectation that the extraordinary feats of last season should be replicated this season. Indeed, survival in the Premier League was our first and only target at the start of the campaign. But we are now faced with a fight to reach that objective and feel a change is necessary to maximise the opportunity presented by the final 13 games."

Roberto Mancini has been put in top of the candidates list to replace Ranieri.